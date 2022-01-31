Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.05M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.92% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 12.31% above the 52-week low of $0.57. The 3-month trading volume is 185.40K shares.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Sporting 10.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the ENSV stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 22.26%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved -23.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) have changed -25.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -361.54% from current levels.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 183.90% for the current quarter and 122.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 60.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.44% with a share float percentage of 25.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $95536.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 83089.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 76526.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 65000.0 shares of worth $92950.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.