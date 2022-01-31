Coursera Inc. (COUR): What Is Good About Stock?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.73B, closed the last trade at $18.80 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 4.74% during that session. The COUR stock price is -232.61% off its 52-week high price of $62.53 and 5.16% above the 52-week low of $17.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coursera Inc. (COUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Sporting 4.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the COUR stock price touched $18.80 or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, Coursera Inc. shares have moved -23.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) have changed -22.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -219.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.98% from current levels.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.56 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $83.26 million and $88.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.00% for the current quarter and 30.30% for the next.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.92% with a share float percentage of 86.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coursera Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 16.82 million shares worth more than $532.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 15.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.21 million and represent 11.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 5.57 million shares of worth $176.18 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $109.34 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.