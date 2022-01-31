Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $543.70M, closed the recent trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 10.40% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -633.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.69 and 15.42% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Sporting 10.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the BNGO stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have moved -35.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed -35.33%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.90%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.