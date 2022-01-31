Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Are Down -56.04% So Far This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the recent trade at $16.45 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -170.58% off its 52-week high price of $44.51 and 24.68% above the 52-week low of $12.39. The 3-month trading volume is 10.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the BBBY stock price touched $16.45 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved 6.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed 4.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.39, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -94.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.37% from the levels at last check today.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.13%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.94% with a share float percentage of 115.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.67 million shares worth more than $288.02 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $239.52 million and represent 13.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.34% shares in the company for having 10.45 million shares of worth $146.69 million while later fund manager owns 7.04 million shares of worth $98.87 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.97% of company’s outstanding stock.