Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Adient plc (ADNT) tumbled -3.62%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.83B, closed the last trade at $40.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.51 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The ADNT stock price is -32.2% off its 52-week high price of $53.17 and 21.38% above the 52-week low of $31.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adient plc (ADNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the ADNT stock price touched $40.22 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Adient plc shares have moved -16.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have changed -14.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.52% from current levels.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adient plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.29%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -115.20% and -73.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.12 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 298.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.90%.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.01% with a share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adient plc having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.06 million shares worth more than $541.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $432.26 million and represent 11.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 2.75 million shares of worth $114.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.73 million shares of worth $113.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.