Analysts Are Recommending Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) As A Buy Candidate

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.56M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 21.02% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -408.95% off its 52-week high price of $9.67 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 615.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Sporting 21.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AGTC stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have changed 1.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.38%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.70% and 5.00% for the next quarter.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.10% with a share float percentage of 44.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.74 million shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $3.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $3.05 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.