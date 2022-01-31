Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Estimation And Forecast

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the recent trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 6.31% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -440.88% off its 52-week high price of $23.42 and 15.7% above the 52-week low of $3.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.54 million shares.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Sporting 6.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AMRS stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Amyris Inc. shares have moved -24.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -22.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.58.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.70%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.59 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018. Year-ago sales stood $32.24 million and $12.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 150.00% for the current quarter and 77.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.80% over the past 5 years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.71% with a share float percentage of 65.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.0 million shares worth more than $329.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.69 million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 9.99 million shares of worth $137.11 million while later fund manager owns 5.45 million shares of worth $74.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.