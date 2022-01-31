agilon health inc. (AGL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.31B, closed the last trade at $15.33 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The AGL stock price is -192.43% off its 52-week high price of $44.83 and 2.61% above the 52-week low of $14.93. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AGL stock price touched $15.33 or saw a rise of 11.9%. Year-to-date, agilon health inc. shares have moved -43.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) have changed -42.73%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.00% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $453.42 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $597.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.27% with a share float percentage of 86.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with agilon health inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 205.95 million shares worth more than $5.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 52.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 31.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $831.96 million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 13.11 million shares of worth $343.73 million while later fund manager owns 11.14 million shares of worth $292.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.