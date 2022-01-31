7.26 Gain Turns Carvana Co. (CVNA) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.48B, closed the recent trade at $156.59 per share which meant it gained $10.6 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -140.65% off its 52-week high price of $376.83 and 16.82% above the 52-week low of $130.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 7.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the CVNA stock price touched $156.59 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved -37.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed -35.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.20%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.30% for the current quarter and 76.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.00% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.80% with a share float percentage of 121.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $3.95 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 4.35 million shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $720.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.