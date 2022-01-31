0.01% Gain Drives ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -226.98% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.63. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the PIXY stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 37.93%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy Inc. shares have moved 7.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed -11.27%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.82% with a share float percentage of 25.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.85 million shares worth more than $3.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $96384.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.