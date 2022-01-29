Year-To-Date, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) Price Has Decrease -12.76%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.98% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the IVAN share is $11.47, that puts it down -32.14 from that peak though still a striking 10.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.81. The company’s market capitalization is $299.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) trade information

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (IVAN) registered a 5.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.98% in intraday trading to $8.68 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.94%, and it has moved by -12.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 27.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, IVAN is trading at a discount of -38.25% off the target high and -38.25% off the low.

IVAN Dividends

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s Major holders

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.35%, with the float percentage being 82.95%. Weiss Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $15.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (IVAN) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40000.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.