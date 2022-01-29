What To Expect Going Ahead For Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Given Its 2.34 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $13.49, that puts it down -243.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $136.17M, and the average trade volume was 233.50K shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $3.93 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.91%, and it has moved by -23.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.20, which implies an increase of 86.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, EIGR is trading at a discount of -1045.04% off the target high and -434.35% off the low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares have gone down -50.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.94% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.30% this quarter and then drop -174.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.20%. While earnings are projected to return 25.00% in 2022.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.97%, with the float percentage being 69.82%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 17.39% of all shares), a total value of $39.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $6.7 million.