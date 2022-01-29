What Should You Do With Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ICD share is $7.97, that puts it down -136.5 from that peak though still a striking 28.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $31.75M, and the average trade volume was 159.07K shares over the past three months.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ICD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.3.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.32%, and it has moved by 11.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 51.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ICD is trading at a discount of -107.72% off the target high and -107.72% off the low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.90% this quarter and then jump 70.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -22.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. insiders own 22.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.67%, with the float percentage being 16.37%. MSD Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 3.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75420.0, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.