Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s Stock Is Up 38.57%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the WBX share is $27.50, that puts it down -132.07 from that peak though still a striking 38.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 599.69K shares over the past three months.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $11.85 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.55%, and it has moved by -28.44% in 30 days. The short interest in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.9 million by the end of Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Wallbox N.V. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.52%, with the float percentage being 7.58%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36320.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.