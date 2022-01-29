Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP)’s 6.61% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s traded shares were 0.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.08% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the DSP share is $69.16, that puts it down -832.08 from that peak though still a striking 17.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $509.31M, and the average trade volume was 224.23K shares over the past three months.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) registered a 12.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.08% in intraday trading to $7.42 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.61%, and it has moved by -22.06% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 61.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, DSP is trading at a discount of -304.31% off the target high and -48.25% off the low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viant Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares have gone down -57.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -103.44% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.10% this quarter and then jump 29.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.21 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.11 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.46 million and $40.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.70% and then jump by 37.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 31.20% in 2022.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Viant Technology Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.04%, with the float percentage being 73.30%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 13.35% of all shares), a total value of $22.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 7.23% of the stock, which is worth about $11.46 million.