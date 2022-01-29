Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 0.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $16.75, that puts it down -1284.3 from that peak though still a striking 3.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $67.53M, and the average trade volume was 490.00K shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LIZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.03%, and it has moved by -30.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.90, which implies an increase of 84.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.80 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, LIZI is trading at a discount of -643.8% off the target high and -461.98% off the low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.32 million and $72.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2022.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 11.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.91%, with the float percentage being 6.68%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Atom Investors LP’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19996.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $61587.0.