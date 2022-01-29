Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST)

During the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares were 0.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ACST share is $9.76, that puts it down -771.43 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $65.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ACST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.44%, and it has moved by -10.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.54%. The short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 81.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ACST is trading at a discount of -435.71% off the target high and -435.71% off the low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acasti Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares have gone down -69.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.54% against 2.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2022.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders own 17.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.44%, with the float percentage being 0.54%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43408.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $86816.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36571.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73142.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18348.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30641.0 market value.