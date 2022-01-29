The Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) Stock Dropped -31.62% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.89% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the MDGL share is $142.62, that puts it down -152.92 from that peak though still a striking 1.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.28. The company’s market capitalization is $989.64M, and the average trade volume was 168.32K shares over the past three months.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MDGL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) trade information

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) registered a 0.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $56.39 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.29%, and it has moved by -31.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $171.55, which implies an increase of 67.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $131.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, MDGL is trading at a discount of -290.14% off the target high and -132.31% off the low.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) shares have gone down -35.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.14% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.00% this quarter and then drop -18.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.80%. While earnings are projected to return -140.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

MDGL Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s Major holders

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 18.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.95%, with the float percentage being 94.04%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $119.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.43 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $26.12 million.