The Future Belongs To SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.48% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TLMD share is $9.48, that puts it down -1454.1 from that peak though still a striking 8.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $67.50M, and the average trade volume was 706.25K shares over the past three months.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) registered a 4.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.48% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.67%, and it has moved by -51.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.74%.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SOC Telemed Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares have gone down -86.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.66% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.15 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.14 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.5 million and $14.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 80.30% and then jump by 83.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 84.10% in 2022.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

SOC Telemed Inc. insiders own 15.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.21%, with the float percentage being 79.20%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.87 million shares (or 33.59% of all shares), a total value of $76.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.09 million.