The Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Stock Dropped -11.64% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.32% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CSII share is $47.29, that puts it down -174.46 from that peak though still a striking 3.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.71. The company’s market capitalization is $695.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.02K shares over the past three months.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CSII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) registered a 2.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.32% in intraday trading to $17.23 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.65%, and it has moved by -11.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.70%. The short interest in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.00, which implies an increase of 49.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CSII is trading at a discount of -132.15% off the target high and -45.1% off the low.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) shares have gone down -57.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.43% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.17 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.47 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.50%. While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2022.

CSII Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. insiders own 2.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.07%, with the float percentage being 97.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.7 million shares (or 16.52% of all shares), a total value of $219.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.94 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $94.94 million.