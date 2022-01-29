The $10.47 Value Of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the ATCX share is $15.40, that puts it down -47.09 from that peak though still a striking 28.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.50. The company’s market capitalization is $384.04M, and the average trade volume was 137.72K shares over the past three months.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Atlas Corp.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $10.47 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.53%, and it has moved by 26.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 26.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ATCX is trading at a discount of -71.92% off the target high and -24.16% off the low.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares have gone up 16.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.20% against 29.80.

While earnings are projected to return 86.90% in 2022.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. insiders own 15.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.88%, with the float percentage being 29.58%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $22.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of ACK Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $3.32 million.