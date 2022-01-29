Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) On Friday – Up 21.78% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.45% or $5.98. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $145.42, that puts it down -130.02 from that peak though still a striking 21.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.45. The company’s market capitalization is $3.47B, and the average trade volume was 567.53K shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) registered a 10.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.45% in intraday trading to $63.22 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.35%, and it has moved by -30.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $142.00, which implies an increase of 55.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, SPT is trading at a discount of -160.99% off the target high and -45.52% off the low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares have gone down -28.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.50% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.28 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.35 million and $40.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.30% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.60% in 2022.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.52%, with the float percentage being 93.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $450.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $430.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $132.68 million.