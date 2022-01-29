Should Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) Revive After A -64.3% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the BRLT share is $20.39, that puts it down -64.3 from that peak though still a striking 20.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average trade volume was 446.99K shares over the past three months.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BRLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $12.41 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.53%, and it has moved by -23.91% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.14, which implies an increase of 43.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BRLT is trading at a discount of -101.45% off the target high and -69.22% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.71 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 377.40% in 2022.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.90%, with the float percentage being 80.30%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $10.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) shares are Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82279.0, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 million.