Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.36

During the last session, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SECO share is $3.23, that puts it down -797.22 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $24.69M, and the average trade volume was 303.30K shares over the past three months.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.32% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.70%, and it has moved by -6.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.39%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $135.90, which implies an increase of 99.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.90 and $135.90 respectively. As a result, SECO is trading at a discount of -37650.0% off the target high and -37650.0% off the low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.77 million by the end of Sep 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.30% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.60%. While earnings are projected to return -140.10% in 2022.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.96%, with the float percentage being 18.96%. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.18 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $5.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 64187.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73173.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31941.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $36412.0.