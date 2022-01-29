Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN)

During the last session, Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.21% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MSN share is $2.60, that puts it down -246.67 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $15.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64790.00000000001 shares, and the average trade volume was 124.53K shares over the past three months.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) trade information

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by -6.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.73%. The short interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) is 23700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.60%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022.

MSN Dividends

Emerson Radio Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s Major holders

Emerson Radio Corp. insiders own 72.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.23%, with the float percentage being 22.61%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68379.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $77104.0.