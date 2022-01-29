Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT)

During the last session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.85% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the BOLT share is $43.07, that puts it down -1152.03 from that peak though still a striking 6.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $132.85M, and the average trade volume was 384.19K shares over the past three months.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. BOLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) registered a 5.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.85% in intraday trading to $3.44 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.23%, and it has moved by -23.04% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.20, which implies an increase of 84.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, BOLT is trading at a discount of -859.3% off the target high and -219.77% off the low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares have gone down -69.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.97% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.50% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 397.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -89.30% in 2022.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 101.64%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $56.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.