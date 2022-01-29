Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Is Down -22.00% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.68% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the PRLD share is $95.38, that puts it down -885.33 from that peak though still a striking 11.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.55. The company’s market capitalization is $453.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.40K shares over the past three months.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PRLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) registered a 5.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.68% in intraday trading to $9.68 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.13%, and it has moved by -22.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.10%. The short interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.75, which implies an increase of 76.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, PRLD is trading at a discount of -540.5% off the target high and -106.61% off the low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares have gone down -69.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.15% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.10% this quarter and then drop -61.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 29.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.10% per annum.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.07%, with the float percentage being 95.46%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.72 million shares (or 33.29% of all shares), a total value of $491.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 21.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $316.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $15.84 million.