Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Shares Have Been Down About -36.72% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KTTA share is $8.50, that puts it down -658.93 from that peak though still a striking 5.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $25.72M, and the average trade volume was 6.94 million shares over the past three months.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KTTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.40%, and it has moved by -41.97% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.73, which implies an increase of 76.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.73 and $4.73 respectively. As a result, KTTA is trading at a discount of -322.32% off the target high and -322.32% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Mar 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 35.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.28%, with the float percentage being 14.46%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10440.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31737.0.