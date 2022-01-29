PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Stock Dropped -12.70% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PRFX share is $7.84, that puts it down -612.73 from that peak though still a striking 5.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $12.13M, and the average trade volume was 516.91K shares over the past three months.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRFX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -12.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 81.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, PRFX is trading at a discount of -445.45% off the target high and -445.45% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -71.20% in 2022.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

PainReform Ltd. insiders own 22.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.11%, with the float percentage being 42.55%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22564.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62502.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19107.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44901.0 market value.