One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY)

During the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.67% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BKSY share is $17.47, that puts it down -549.44 from that peak though still a striking 8.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $339.69M, and the average trade volume was 725.57K shares over the past three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BKSY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) registered a 2.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $2.69 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.82%, and it has moved by -44.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 86.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BKSY is trading at a discount of -643.49% off the target high and -643.49% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -96.30% in 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders own 30.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.60%, with the float percentage being 52.36%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $51.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Senator Investment Group, LP’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.84 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF owns about 54049.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value.