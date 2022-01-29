Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY): Is It Possible To Be Up 25.90% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ONCY share is $4.83, that puts it down -176.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $99.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.47K shares over the past three months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ONCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.00%. The short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.16, which implies an increase of 78.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.82 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ONCY is trading at a discount of -757.14% off the target high and -175.43% off the low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares have gone down -24.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.52% against 8.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2022.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders own 1.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.91%, with the float percentage being 1.93%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of International Assets Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 34659.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70704.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33485.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $68309.0.