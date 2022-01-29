Now Is A Good Time To Buy Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC)

During the last session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the DTC share is $23.39, that puts it down -113.8 from that peak though still a striking 9.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 884.31K shares over the past three months.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.32% in intraday trading to $10.94 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by -27.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.83, which implies an increase of 57.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, DTC is trading at a discount of -201.65% off the target high and -82.82% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.72 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.31% per annum.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Solo Brands Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.52%, with the float percentage being 82.54%. Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $12.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of American Century Small Cap Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.18 million.