Now Is A Good Time To Buy Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK)

During the last session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the EDTK share is $5.19, that puts it down -276.09 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $21.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.25K shares over the past three months.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.05%, and it has moved by 45.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.67%. The short interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -60.40% in 2022.

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited insiders own 33.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.23%, with the float percentage being 1.84%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 57913.0 shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $71232.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55000.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $67650.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6452.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8839.0 market value.