Now Is A Good Time To Buy Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE)

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 0.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.70% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $60.00, that puts it down -444.46 from that peak though still a striking 10.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $127.89M, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GREE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a 2.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.70% in intraday trading to $11.02 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.94%, and it has moved by -34.40% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.31, which implies an increase of 75.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.31 and $45.31 respectively. As a result, GREE is trading at a discount of -311.16% off the target high and -311.16% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.6 million by the end of Mar 2022.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.62%, with the float percentage being 53.66%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 3.57% of all shares), a total value of $10.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $3.36 million.