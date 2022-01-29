Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) On Friday – Up 20.88% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s traded shares were 0.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.03% or $2.69. The 52-week high for the MORF share is $93.00, that puts it down -127.11 from that peak though still a striking 20.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 170.53K shares over the past three months.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MORF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) registered a 7.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.03% in intraday trading to $40.95 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.35%, and it has moved by -15.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.66%. The short interest in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.75, which implies an increase of 53.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.00 and $102.00 respectively. As a result, MORF is trading at a discount of -149.08% off the target high and -97.8% off the low.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morphic Holding Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares have gone down -28.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.16% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.80% this quarter and then drop -31.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.86 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.9 million and $3.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 151.80% and then jump by 22.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.20% in 2022.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Morphic Holding Inc. insiders own 30.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.97%, with the float percentage being 104.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $309.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $223.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $46.31 million.