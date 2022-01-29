Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) Has Lost -11.71% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.42% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MBII share is $2.90, that puts it down -353.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $124.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.17K shares over the past three months.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MBII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) registered a 8.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.42% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.64%, and it has moved by -10.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.69%. The short interest in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.28, which implies an increase of 71.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MBII is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -40.62% off the low.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) shares have gone down -49.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 13.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.75 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.72 million and $11.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.30% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.30%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.56%, with the float percentage being 78.94%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.91 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $15.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.69 million shares, is of Ardsley Advisory Partners’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) shares are Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund owns about 15.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.53 million.