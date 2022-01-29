Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Rose 30.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 1.02% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.86% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the JUPW share is $8.88, that puts it down -886.67 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $20.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 894.47K shares over the past three months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) registered a 4.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.98%, and it has moved by 7.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.26%. The short interest in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -626.00% in 2022.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Jupiter Wellness Inc. insiders own 21.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.58%, with the float percentage being 17.21%. Glenview Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $2.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40072.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $77739.0.