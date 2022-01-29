Is OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) Still A Buy After A -1.60% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the OPFI share is $11.60, that puts it down -169.14 from that peak though still a striking 6.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $499.87M, and the average trade volume was 553.92K shares over the past three months.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OPFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $4.31 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by 0.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.20, which implies an increase of 57.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, OPFI is trading at a discount of -224.83% off the target high and -62.41% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.54 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 134.90% in 2022.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

OppFi Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.56%, with the float percentage being 41.56%. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $10.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OppFi Inc. (OPFI) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $2.85 million.