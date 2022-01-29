Is Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the GLUE share is $45.56, that puts it down -324.6 from that peak though still a striking 6.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.04. The company’s market capitalization is $543.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 172.81K shares over the past three months.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.17%, and it has moved by -45.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.00, which implies an increase of 67.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, GLUE is trading at a discount of -272.79% off the target high and -86.39% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -363.60% in 2022.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.60%, with the float percentage being 87.38%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.7 million shares (or 16.56% of all shares), a total value of $171.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $155.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $22.2 million.