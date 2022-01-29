Is Immuron Limited’s (NASDAQ: IMRN) 10.80% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.75% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the IMRN share is $9.23, that puts it down -136.67 from that peak though still a striking 40.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $22.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 939.55K shares over the past three months.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

Immuron Limited (IMRN) registered a 11.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.75% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.80%, and it has moved by 59.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.79%. The short interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) is 84560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 35.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, IMRN is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

IMRN Dividends

Immuron Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

Immuron Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.54%, with the float percentage being 3.54%. Courage Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 3.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62922.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 17250.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68482.0 market value.