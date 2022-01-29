Is Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.49% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the AMTI share is $78.22, that puts it down -791.9 from that peak though still a striking 10.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.87. The company’s market capitalization is $355.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.64K shares over the past three months.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. AMTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) registered a 9.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.49% in intraday trading to $8.77 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by -34.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.98%. The short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.00, which implies an increase of 87.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, AMTI is trading at a discount of -880.62% off the target high and -549.94% off the low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares have gone down -68.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.03% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.70% this quarter and then drop -20.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -236.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.70% per annum.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders own 23.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.29%, with the float percentage being 91.82%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 23.41% of all shares), a total value of $233.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $109.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 4.45% of the stock, which is worth about $44.31 million.