Investing In VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EGY share is $4.35, that puts it down -4.32 from that peak though still a striking 50.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $254.50M, and the average trade volume was 485.38K shares over the past three months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $4.17 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.47%, and it has moved by 24.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.76, which implies an increase of 12.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.15 respectively. As a result, EGY is trading at a discount of -23.5% off the target high and 4.08% off the low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VAALCO Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) shares have gone up 46.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 437.50% against 71.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

VAALCO Energy Inc. insiders own 3.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.79%, with the float percentage being 37.22%. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $10.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.18 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.23 million.