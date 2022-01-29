Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Rose 6.64% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s traded shares were 0.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the INSE share is $15.81, that puts it down -27.91 from that peak though still a striking 53.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.76. The company’s market capitalization is $287.74M, and the average trade volume was 230.31K shares over the past three months.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) trade information

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $12.36 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by -4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.60, which implies an increase of 42.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, INSE is trading at a discount of -142.72% off the target high and -45.63% off the low.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inspired Entertainment Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) shares have gone up 6.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.31% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.70% this quarter and then jump 83.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.67 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.01 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.7 million and $20.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.00% and then jump by 194.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

INSE Dividends

Inspired Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s Major holders

Inspired Entertainment Inc. insiders own 10.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.60%, with the float percentage being 92.63%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 12.90% of all shares), a total value of $35.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.7 million shares, is of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Jacob Internet Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $4.16 million.