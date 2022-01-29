How Will CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Look After It Drops -117.18% From Its Highs?

During the last session, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s traded shares were 0.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.00% or $2.64. The 52-week high for the LAW share is $69.41, that puts it down -117.18 from that peak though still a striking 15.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.05K shares over the past three months.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LAW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) registered a 9.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.00% in intraday trading to $31.96 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.61%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. The short interest in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.00, which implies an increase of 50.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, LAW is trading at a discount of -134.67% off the target high and -50.19% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.65 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 23.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.90% per annum.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders

CS Disco Inc. insiders own 8.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.47%, with the float percentage being 95.39%. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $534.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $21.26 million.