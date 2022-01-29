How Will Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Look After It Drops -75.29% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s traded shares were 0.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the ATRO share is $20.93, that puts it down -75.29 from that peak though still a striking 16.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $376.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.92K shares over the past three months.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) trade information

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $11.94 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.40%, and it has moved by -1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.17%. The short interest in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astronics Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) shares have gone down -30.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.86% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 94.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.4 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $114.8 million and $105.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 28.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30%. While earnings are projected to return -334.60% in 2022.

ATRO Dividends

Astronics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s Major holders

Astronics Corporation insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.53%, with the float percentage being 78.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.05 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $28.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s that is approximately 6.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $9.16 million.