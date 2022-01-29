Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Is Up 71.39% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -7.93% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.60, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GRIN share is $19.99, that puts it down -20.42 from that peak though still a striking 71.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $371.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 268.96K shares over the past three months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $16.60 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.28%, and it has moved by -7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 228.06%. The short interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is 54300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.50, which implies an increase of 34.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, GRIN is trading at a discount of -86.75% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares have gone up 52.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 582.61% against -5.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 10.50% in 2022.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 2.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 17.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders own 57.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.85%, with the float percentage being 76.46%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 3.77% of all shares), a total value of $11.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 91890.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67963.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.