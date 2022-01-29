Given A -130.76% Drop From High, Can a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s traded shares were 0.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the AKA share is $15.23, that puts it down -130.76 from that peak though still a striking 8.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.07. The company’s market capitalization is $892.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.50K shares over the past three months.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AKA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $6.60 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.76%, and it has moved by -24.05% in 30 days. The short interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.08, which implies an increase of 56.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.70 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, AKA is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -77.27% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.75 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.43 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 928.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 55.90% per annum.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. insiders own 34.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.71%, with the float percentage being 96.77%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 72.64 million shares (or 56.47% of all shares), a total value of $621.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Stephens Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.