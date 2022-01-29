GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.89

During the last session, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s traded shares were 0.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.25% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GBS share is $9.63, that puts it down -982.02 from that peak though still a striking -5.62% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $13.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 982.54K shares over the past three months.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

GBS Inc. (GBS) registered a -8.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.25% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.46%, and it has moved by -40.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.21%. The short interest in GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GBS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GBS Inc. (GBS) shares have gone down -72.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.76% against 17.00.

While earnings are projected to return -81.80% in 2022.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

GBS Inc. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.31%, with the float percentage being 2.90%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GBS Inc. (GBS) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 66898.0, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.