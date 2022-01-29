Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Fell -76.13%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $124.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $2.47. The 52-week high for the FOXF share is $190.29, that puts it down -52.34 from that peak though still a striking 5.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $117.59. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.90K shares over the past three months.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FOXF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $124.91 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by -24.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.40%. The short interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $190.14, which implies an increase of 34.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, FOXF is trading at a discount of -76.13% off the target high and -28.09% off the low.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fox Factory Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares have gone down -22.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.18% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330.39 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $335.58 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262.39 million and $268.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.50%. While earnings are projected to return -6.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FOXF Dividends

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

Fox Factory Holding Corp. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.49%, with the float percentage being 103.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 12.49% of all shares), a total value of $760.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.8 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $693.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $525.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 4.19% of the stock, which is worth about $254.86 million.