Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) Is Likely To Grow By 48.67% Or More

During the last session, Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.67% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the FBRX share is $43.57, that puts it down -2729.22 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $25.19M, and the average trade volume was 480.63K shares over the past three months.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FBRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) trade information

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) registered a 16.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.67% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.00%, and it has moved by -25.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 48.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, FBRX is trading at a discount of -94.81% off the target high and -94.81% off the low.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Forte Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) shares have gone down -94.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.68% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.10% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 84.30% in 2022.

FBRX Dividends

Forte Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s Major holders

Forte Biosciences Inc. insiders own 9.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.76%, with the float percentage being 29.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.71 million.